Three in a family killed as tree falls on car in Kok Lanas

KOTA BHARU: Three members of a family were killed and two others were injured when a tree fell on the car they were travelling in near Kampung Bukit Cina, Kok Lanas, here last night.

In the incident, Nik Mohd Zulmi Ramli, 44, his wife Nik Amirah Ab Rahman, 40, and their five-year-old daughter Nik Aishah Azzahra died at the scene, while the couple’s two other children Nik Adilia Zulaikha, 11, and Nik Adam Zarif, nine, sustained injuries and were rushed to the Machang Hospital for treatment.

Ketereh Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Roslan Omar said they were alerted to the incident at 8.06 pm.

“The incident involved two cars, a Nissan Sentra driven by Nik Mohd Zulmi and a Honda City, both of which were hit by a falling tree. However, all five passengers of the Honda City car escaped unhurt,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nik Amirah’s brother-in-law Muhammad Ridha Abdullah, 35, said Nik Amirah and Nik Mohd Zulmi were on their way back to their home in Kok Lanas after cleaning Nik Amirah’s mother’s house in Ketereh.

“After cleaning the house, they went to pick up their children, who had gone to a book fair at a supermarket here, before going to a nearby restaurant for dinner. Unfortunately, as they were on the way home (from the restaurant), a falling tree hit their car,” he told Bernama today.

According to Muhammad Ridha, Nik Amirah worked at the National Audit Department in Tunjong, while Nik Mohd Zulmi was a staff member of the Pasir Mas National Anti-Drug Agency office. - Bernama