PEKAN: Three members of a family died when they were thrown out of their vehicle in an accident at kilometre 55, Jalan Pekan-Nenasi-Rompin near Kampung Badong, here today.

Pekan police chief Supt Amran Sidek said the victims were Nor Hasidah Asbullah, 32, her daughter, Nur Auni Athirah Kamaruddin, 8, and son Muhammad Iffat Rizqi, 2, and all were pronounced dead at the incident scene.

In the accident at 9.45am, the victim’s husband, Kamaruddin Mohd Zin, 33 who was driving the car and another daughter Nur Syadni Syakirah, 3, sustained injuries and were being treated at Rompin Hospital.

“The accident is believed to have taken place when the vehicle carrying the family from Pasir Gudang, Johor to Terengganu lost control causing it to spin.

“The vehicle later went into the opposite lane and collided with a lorry,” he told reporters.

Amran said the lorry driver Mohd Saiful Bahari Berahim and his attendant Mohd Fazieran Rozinor, both 32, were also wounded and were sent to Rompin Hospital.

The three dead victims were brought to Pekan Hospital for post-mortem.

Kamaruddin who is a factory operator in Pasir Gudang, was believed to be on his way back to his village in Ajil, Terengganu. — Bernama