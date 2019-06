KUALA LUMPUR: Three family members were killed in a fire which destroyed their two-storey terrace house at Jalan PJS 6/2, Kampung Lindungan, Petaling Jaya, early this morning.

The victims in the 2.45am fire were identified as K. Kandasamy, 62, his wife, S. Jayaletchumy, 59, and their son K. Ganapathy, 32.

Ganapathy, a mechanic, was planning to hold his engagement ceremony this November and then wedding in March next year.

The bodies of Kandasamy and son Ganapathy were found on the upper floor of the two-story house while the charred body of Jayaletchumy was found on the ground floor, where the fire was believed to have started, according to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department’s Petaling zone chief Anuar Harun.

“The house has no back door ... and the initial investigation found that the fire started from the ground floor and then spread to the top floor of the house. Kandasamy and Ganapathy believed to have died from smoke inhalation while the cause of the fire is still being investigated,” he told reporters at the scene.

Anuar said the house was believed to have been built in the 1980s and shared the back wall with a neighbour. - Bernama