Three in family slashed by hallucinating neighbour

KUANTAN: Three members of a family were slashed and stabbed with a parang by a neighbour who was believed to have been hallucinating at Felda Kota Gelanggi Satu, Jerantut, near here yesterday.

Jerantut District Police Chief Supt Mazlan Hassan said the incident occurred after the 32-year-old suspect arrived at the victims’ home at 11.40pm and called one of them out of the house.

Mohd Nor Alami Zainal Abidin, 31, who was watching television, at that time, went outside and was slashed by the victim.

Mazlan said Mohd Nor Alami’s sister, Maizaituakmarani, 40, was getting ready to sleep in the living room with her daughter Nor Syashakilla Hasbullah, 20, said she saw the suspect standing at the door, with a parang in his hand.

“Maizaituakmarani said she hid under the blanket as she was scared, then saw the suspect enter the house and slash her daughter’s right arm, causing them to scream.

“The screams brought Maizaituakmarani’s father, Zainal Abidin Omar, 63, who was in his room, rushing out into the living room, and the suspect stabbed him in the stomach several times,” Mazlan told reporters here today.

Mazlan said Mohd Nor Alami then went inside the house with his left arm bleeding and the suspect, who was jobless and believed to have undergone mental treatment, left the place.

He said all the victims who received early treatment at the Jerantut Hospital were later rushed to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for further treatment.

“Soon after the incident, the suspect was detained with a 40cm parang believed to have been used in the incident, and his clothes had blood stains,” he said.

Mazlan said initial investigations found that the suspect did not have a criminal record while urine tests conducted on him were negative.

He said investigations were being conducted under Section 326 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail sentence of up to 20 years and caning, if found guilty. — Bernama