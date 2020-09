GEORGE TOWN: A young couple managed to flee in the nick of time with their baby boy before their room in a budget hotel at Jalan Utama here was razed.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department , in a statement today, said the fire broke out about 7am today.

The couple, both in their 20s, and their baby, only suffered breathing difficulties for inhaling too much smoke and they were sent to Penang Hospital for treatment, it said.

He said the fire team took about 10 minutes to control the fire from spreading to other rooms in the hotel building.

The department is investigating the cause of the fire, he said, adding that there was no other casualties in the incident.-Bernama