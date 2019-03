KUALA LUMPUR: Police have detained a former and two current junior Invoke Malaysia employees for possession of drugs.

Sentul district police chief ACP S. Shanmugamoorthy said the trio, aged between 25 and 30, were detained at a condominium in Jinjang, Sentul, at 12.30am today.

“One of them is a marketing executive, another a graphic designer, and one more, a former employee of Invoke Malaysia,“ he told theSun when contacted.

It is learnt that two of the suspects are women. Shanmugam said police recovered 75g of ganja from the condominium unit.

The three suspects have been detained under Section 39(A)(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and remanded until March 8 to facilitate investigations.

Invoke Malaysia is a non-profit organisation founded by Parti Keadilan vice-president Rafizi Ramli in 2016.

Invoke surveys voters based on basic details such as age, residential postcode, gender, race and religion, to political leanings, their stand on current issues and whether their votes are transferable between opposition parties.

Later, Rafizi said he would leave it to Invoke’s lawyers to obtain information from the police, adding that no employers can be held responsible for the activities their employees engage in when outside of office hours.

“Anything that occurs outside office hours is the personal business of our employees.

“If there is any breach of discipline that goes against the company’s ethics – whether during or outside of office hours – it will go through the disciplinary process in accordance to labour law and company policy.

“I leave it to the authorities to handle the investigation and any further action, as they would in any other case,“ he added.