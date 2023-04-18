Three individuals arrested over rape, abuse of seven-year-old girl

IPOH: Three individuals, including a woman, were arrested by the police yesterday on suspicion of being involved in the rape and abuse of a seven-year-old girl in Manjung.

Acting Manjung district police chief DSP Chong Boo Kim said the suspects were arrested after the girl was brought to the Majung police station at 11.50 am yesterday by a man who found her by a road side.

“The police sent the victim to Seri Manjung Hospital for treatment and the results of the examination revealed that the victim had been raped and abused and there were traces of old and new injuries.

“The suspects, aged between 26 and 40, were arrested at 9.30 pm,“ he said in a statement today.

Choong said the suspects, all with past criminal records, were on remand until April 23 to assist the investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act. - Bernama