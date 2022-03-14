Three individuals including Datuk Seri charged with office rent CBT

KUALA LUMPUR: Three individuals including a real estate company director with the title Datuk Seri were charged in two Sessions Courts here today on criminal breach of trust and abetting over the rent of an office unit amounting to RM52,000 last year.

Datuk Seri Chua Eng Wan, 48, Teh Guat Wei, 31, and Chua Jia Meng, 24, however pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Datin Sabariah Othman and Judge Kamarudin Kamsun.

Before Sabariah, Eng Wan was accused as the director of a company entrusted with the possession of money amounting to RM52,000, which is the rental money of an office unit in Arkadia Desa Park City Kepong, for committing criminal breach of trust by using the money

The offence was committed at Arkadia Desa Park, Kepong here on Oct 11 2021 under Section 409 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of not less than two years and a maximum of 20 years and whipping as well as fine if convicted.

Before Kamarudin, Teh and Jia Meng were accused of abetting with Eng Wan to commit criminal breach of trust on the rent amounting to RM52,000 for same office unit under Section 109 of the Penal Code read together with Section 409 of the same code which provides for a similar punishment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Nur Aqilah Ishak proposed bail at RM10,000 for Chua while DPP Zulaaikha Mohd Apandi suggests bail of RM15,000 for Teh and Ji Meng while counsel Felix Saw Chia Hui who represented all the accused appealed for bail to be reduced as his clients would not abscond and would attend court.

The court allowed bail of RM10,000 in one surety for each of the accused and set April 14 and 20 for re-mention of the case. - Bernama