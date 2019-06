PORT DICKSON: Two family members and a businesswoman who were arrested yesterday to facilitate investigations into methanol poisoning cases have been remanded for four days from today.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohammed said the magistrate’s court here granted the remand order until June 24 for the three individuals.

According to Aidi Sham, the investigation of the mother and son and a woman, who is a retailer, was under Section 304A of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, a local woman, K. Rathika, 26, from Serting, Jempol, died at 8.36am while receiving treatment at Port Dickson Hospital (PDH) making her the second victim after a 27-year-old Myanmar man died last Monday.

Three other victims are still receiving treatment with two of them in PDH and one at the Tunku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah.

So far, five victims of methanol poisoning cases have been reported. - Bernama