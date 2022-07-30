Three individuals wanted in child abuse case arrested

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested the three individuals who are wanted in connection with a child abuse case that was reported in Jempol last Wednesday.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the three individuals were arrested after they surrendered themselves at the Jempol police station at 11.30 am today.

He said one of the suspects, a 42-year-old man, had previous record for crime and drug-related offence.

Police seized a mobile phone from one of them and would apply for an order to remand them tomorrow,

Yesterday, the Jempol police issued a statement seeking public assistance to locate the whereabouts of three individuals for investigation into a child abuse case involving a five year-old girl.

The three of them are R Guna Silan, 42, K Nagamah, 41 and G Nisha, 21, believed to be related to the victim.

According to the police, the child was believed to have been abused since last May 26.

The case had been referred to the Social Welfare Department and the child was currently being treated at the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital (HTAN), Kuala Pilah. - Bernama