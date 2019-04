ALOR STAR: Three Indonesian women, believed to be victims of human trafficking, managed to escape from their migrant workers’ agent on March 23, according to police.

Kedah Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said the victims, aged between 36 and 48, lodged a police report at the Padang Serai police station in Kulim at 5.50pm on Monday.

“All the victims, who came to Malaysia between May and December last year, have been working as maids. If their employer makes any complaint about them, they will be returned to the agent. The victims complained of being beaten and scolded by the agent for not doing well in house cleaning. They also said that they never got paid,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mior Faridalatrash said the victims had taken refuge at the Indonesian Consulate in Penang.

He said the preliminary investigation found that all victims had been exploited and the police had arrested a 59-year-old man believed to be the agent, yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007. — Bernama