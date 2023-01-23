Three injured after tree falls in Malacca Zoo

MALACCA: Three visitors to the Melacca Zoo were injured when a tree fell on them yesterday.

In the incident at 2.40 pm, a 43-year-old man suffered injuries to his leg while a 40-year-old woman and her six-year-old son suffered minor injuries.

Melacca Tengah district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said the incident occurred when the three visitors were near the enclosure for tigers.

“They (visitors) had previously boarded a vehicle provided by the zoo to see the animal exhibition at 2.05 pm and the tree fell as soon as they arrived at the location,“ he said when contacted here today.

He added that all the victims were taken to the Melacca Hospital for further treatment whereas the Melacca Zoo and related agencies will take immediate action to clean up the area involved. - Bernama