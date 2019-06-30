Three injured in express bus crash

KUANTAN: The driver and two passengers of an express bus were injured when it crashed at Km50 of the Central Spine Road (CSR) highway in Merapoh, Lipis today.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the bus was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Baru, Kelantan with 22 passengers when the accident happened at 6.15pm.

“The bus is said to have gone out of control and hit the road divider on the right before it overturned,“ he said in a statement.

He said the 51-year-old driver broke his right leg while the two passengers, one of them a Bangladeshi, suffered shoulder and leg injuries.

Azli said the injured were taken to the Kuala Lipis Hospital for treatment while the other 20 passengers continued with their journey on a replacement bus.

Police are investigating the case under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama