TAIPING: Three contract cablemen were injured in an electric shock incident around 11am today in front of a factory in the Kamunting Industrial Area.

The victims – Ahmad Nor Fitri Saidin, 21, G. Muniandy, 39, and Mohd Syawal Che Rose, 30 – suffered 10-50% burns to their limbs.

Kamunting Fire and Rescue Department operations chief, Muhamad Yassir Adnan, said the victims were digging a trench to lay a cable when they were electrocuted.

“The Emergency Medical Service treated the victims before an ambulance arrived on the scene to take them to Hospital Taiping,“ said Muhamad when contacted today.

Meanwhile, Taiping district police chief, ACP Mohamad Taib, said 12 people from a company Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) contractor had been digging the trench using two excavators around 10am.

He said three workers were 6ft (about 2m) away from the machines when they were hit by a spark caused by the high-voltage cable being struck by an excavator.

“The contractor didn’t know where the cable hazard warning sign was,“ Mohamad said in a statement today.

He added that as a consequence of the incident, TNB reported a power outage in the area. — Bernama