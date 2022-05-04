Three injured in Pangkor crash

PANGKOR: Three out of 10 passengers were slightly injured after the van they were travelling in skidded onto a road shoulder at Jalan Teluk Nipah here this afternoon.

A spokesman for the state Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement that the operations room received an emergency call on the accident at 5.02 pm.

“The vehicle was carrying 10 passengers, out of whom only three suffered light injuries. Members of the public helped the victims out of the van.

“The van is believed to have lost control before skidding onto the shoulder of the road,“ he said in a statement.

He said the injured were sent to the Pangkor Island hospital. - Bernama