Three IPTS students detained for drug-related offences

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained three male students of a private higher education institution (IPTS) in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya, near here, for drug-related offences in separate raids last Saturday.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said in the first raid conducted at 12.15 am at a student hostel room, two students were nabbed and a transparent plastic packet containing compressed dried leaves suspected to be ganja weighing 34.3 grammes was seized.

He said police raided another hostel room 15 minutes later where the third student was detained and three packets of compressed dried leaves 868.7 grammes, believed to be ganja were seized.

“The suspects, in their 20s, tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC),” he said adding that the two students who were arrested during the first raid were remanded until today while the third suspect would be remanded until Feb 10.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama