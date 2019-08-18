Three issues to be discussed at PKR meeting on Wednesday: Anwar

SHAH ALAM: The PKR Political Bureau will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss issues related to Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik, Jawi script and United Chinese School Committees Association (Dong Zong).

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the discussion would be held to decide the party’s stand on the controversial issues.

“I have my own views, but I feel I need to hear the views of other leaders as I have just returned from performing Haj.

“... and I think the leaders have their own arguments because they are following the issues more closely,“ he told reporters after closing the Malaysian Professional Motivator Convention here today. — Bernama