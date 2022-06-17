Three jailed for gang-raping student

PUTRAJAYA: Three young men were sent to jail after they lost their final appeal in the Court of Appeal today to set aside their conviction and jail sentences for gang-raping a student four years ago.

Ahmad Moslem Haqqani Rosli, 23, and Muhamad Amyrul Nazmy Rusdi, 25, were each ordered by the Court of Appeal to serve 20 years in jail while another youth aged 20, who was a teenager (17 years old) when the offence took place, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

The Court of Appeal’s three-member panel comprising Justices Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, Datuk Lee Heng Cheong and Datuk Nordin Hassan dismissed the appeals after finding that they did not have merit.

The men were on RM30,000 bail each pending disposal of their appeal in the Court of Appeal.

According to the charge sheet, the three were accused of gang-raping the girl - who was 13 years old at the time - near a beach in Bachok, Kelantan at 3 am on May 27, 2018.

They were found guilty and sentenced to jail by the Sessions Court on May 14, 2019, and the decision was also upheld by the High Court on Feb 3, last year.

In the court’s decision to uphold the Sessions Court and High Court decisions, Justice Hadhariah said both the High Court and Sessions Court did not err in their decisions.

Lawyers Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh and Asmadi Husin represented the youths while

deputy public prosecutors Fauziah Daud and Aida Khairuleen Azli appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama