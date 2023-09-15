Three killed, 11 others injured in Segamat crash

SEGAMAT: Three women were killed, while 11 other victims including four children were injured after being involved in an accident that occurred at Kilometre 167, Jalan Johor Bahru-Seremban, near Tenang Stesen, Labis, here, this evening.

Labis Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II Zakaria Mohamad said after receiving a distress call at 5.16 pm, 18 firemen from the Labis and Bandar Baru Segamat stations were dispatched to the location.

The crash involved a Perodua Alza, a Toyota Hilux and a Honda Jazz, he said.

“Three of those killed were women, who died at the scene, while seven others who were injured were a man, two women, two boys and two girls.

“Also injured were two men in the Hilux as well as a woman and girl in the Honda Jazz,” he said in a statement today.

It was learned that the victims who died were senior citizens from Simpang Renggam, Kluang and Benut in Pontian. - Bernama