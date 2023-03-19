Three killed as car crashes into crane

KUALA LUMPUR: Three people were killed in an accident after the car they were travelling in rammed into a crane placed nearby a school in Jalan Syed Putra, Bukit Seputeh, early this morning.

Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer K. Segar said 10 firefighters from the Hang Tuah fire and rescue station rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 3.46 am.

“Upon arrival, the firemen learned that a Proton Saga had crashed into the rear of a crane that was parked on the road shoulder.

“The driver of the vehicle was pinned in his seat and had to be extricated. Two safety workers who were on duty to guard the crane, died of serious injuries,” he said.

He said the identities of the three victims has yet to be ascertained but were confirmed dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Segar said all three bodies were handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama