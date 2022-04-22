Three killed in Alor Setar karaoke outlet fire

ALOR SETAR: Three customers, including a woman, died from smoke inhalation when a fire broke out early today at a karaoke entertainment outlet in Jalan Putra, Mergong near here.

The male victims were identified as Jeffrey Tan Yan Wei, 30, and Mark Barry, 32, while the woman was identified as Kim Mei Kit, 31.

Deputy director of Kedah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Fire Commissioner Syufaat Kamaron said they received an emergency call at 10.19 am.

“Personnel from the Alor Setar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) and Jalan Raja BBP were deployed to the scene and the fire was completely extinguished 10 minutes later.

“The fire brigade was informed by the owner of the entertainment centre that there were 11 individuals on the premises said not to be operating at the time of the incident.

“However, eight managed to get out while three customers were found trapped in karaoke rooms,” he said at the scene today. — Bernama