Three killed in crash involving six motorcycles at LPT2

DUNGUN: Three motorcyclists were killed while three others sustained injuries in a tragic accident involving six motorcycles at Kilometer 333.1, East Coast Highway 2 (LPT2), heading towards Kuantan near the Paka exit, early this morning.

Dungun district police chief, Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir said the dead victims were Muhammad Shah Run Nizam Jaafar, 20, Muhammad Fitri Hanif Rohami, 18, and Ahmad Osama Ramadhan Laidin, 20. All of them succumbed to severe head and body injuries at the scene.

The three injured motorcyclists were Muhammad Firzani Hilman Ariffadhillah, 20, Muhammad Haziq Haikal Ismail, 17, and Muhammad Afiq Kamal, 19, who suffered severe injuries to his right leg.

Maizura said the incident is believed to have occurred when the motorcycle ridden by Muhammad Firzani was hit from behind by another motorcycle while travelling from Paka to Kemaman, causing the victim to overturn on the road.

“A group of motorcycles coming from behind is believed to have initially attempted to avoid each other, but failed, resulting in the collision. The impact caused three of the motorcycles to crash into the road divider, and victims were thrown onto the road,“ she told Bernama.

It is believed that all the individuals involved were heading home in Kemaman after enjoying nasi lemak at the Paka Rest and Recreation (R&R) area Maizura said, adding that the bodies of all the victims were sent to the Dungun Hospital Forensic Unit while the injured victims were taken to the same hospital for further treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and the police are requesting witnesses of the incident to contact the nearby police station to assist in the investigation. - Bernama