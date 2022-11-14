Three killed in Kampung Gita blaze

KUCHING: Three people, including two women, were killed after a house caught fire in Kampung Gita here yesterday.

The deceased were former Kuching Utara City Council director Affendi @ Pandi Keli, 69, his daughter Aneeqa, 35, and his niece Nor Hasyidah Ajis, 22.

A spokesman for the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said they received a call about the incident at 7.03pm and that the bodies of all three victims were found on the upper floor of the house.

“Upon arriving at the scene, our team found the two-storey terrace house was completely burnt while another unit was partially burnt. Four vehicles were also destroyed,” he said in a statement.

He said they brought the blaze under control at 11 pm and are still investigating the cause of the fire. - Bernama