Three killed in Kota Tinggi crash (Updated)

JOHOR BAHRU: Two women and a man were killed in a crash involving three cars at KM50.1 of the Senai-Desaru Expressway heading towards Bandar Penawar near Kota Tinggi, this afternoon.

Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer I Izwani Abd Hamid said the incident at 1.43 pm claimed the lives of three victims travelling in a Perodua Bezza.

“The three have been identified as Iqbal Faiz Mat Sah, 20; Nurul Afrahrina Sazli, 19; and Nurina Izzatie Kamarul Azman, 19.

“Another person riding in the same vehicle known as Izznur Harith, 19, was seriously injured,“ she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Izwani said another man and three women, aged 11 to 51, who were riding in a Toyota Innova only suffered minor injuries while a 50-year-old man who was driving a Volkswagen car, escaped unhurt.

“A total of six personnel from Bandar Penawar and nine from BBP Pasir Gudang with two machines rushed to the scene of the incident to provide assistance,” she said, adding that the deceased and injured were taken to Kota Tinggi Hospital.

Meanwhile, Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora confirmed that the driver and two passengers of a Perodua Bezza who were killed in an accident at KM50.1 of the Senai-Desaru Expressway heading towards Bandar Penawar, near Kota Tinggi this afternoon were college students.

He said the accident is believed to have happened when the trio, who were travelling in the Perodua Bezza from Desaru to Senai, were attempting to overtake a vehicle but collided with two other vehicles, a Volkswagen Beetle and Toyota Innova.

He said in a statement today that the driver of the Volkswagen only grazed the Bezza, but the Innova driver collided head-on with the Bezza.

Meanwhile, a man, two women and a one-year-old girl who were travelling in the Innova suffered minor injuries while the 50-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen escaped unhurt. - Bernama