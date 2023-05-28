Three killed in two-vehicle crash in Segamat

JOHOR BAHRU: Three men were killed and another person was injured in a collision involving two vehicles at KM172 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Seremban, near Kampung Kwongsai, Segamat, yesterday.

Segamat district police chief Supt Ahmad Zairy Marinsah said the 6.30 pm incident involved a Toyota Sienta MPV and a Mercedes Benz.

”The Toyota Sienta driver travelling from the direction of Johor Bahru to Segamat town is believed to have lost control of the car and entered the opposite lane, crashing into the Johor Bahru-bound Mercedes Benz.

”The Toyota Sienta driver, Mercedes Benz driver and a passenger in the Mercedes Benz were confirmed dead at the scene. Another Mercedes Benz passenger was injured and admitted to hospital,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zairy urged anyone with information on the accident to contact Segamat traffic police division at 07-9325811.

Fire and Rescue Department senior officer Mazuki Ismail said 10 firemen were dispatched to the scene after they received an emergency call.

”When they reached the location, the Mercedes Benz was 70 per cent burnt after it burst into flames on colliding with the Toyota Sienta.

”Members of the public had pulled out one victim from the burnt car while the charred remains of two others were trapped in the wreckage,” Mazuki said in a statement.

He said the Toyota Sienta ended up in a 15-foot-deep ravine. - Bernama