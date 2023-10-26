Three killed, one injured in accident at Jalan Kuala Kubu Bharu

KUALA LUMPUR: Three individuals died and one was injured in a car accident at Jalan Kuala Kubu Bharu, Rawang near the Serendah Golf Resort near here at about 11 am.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations assistant director, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said based on the identification documents found at the scene, the dead victims were identified as Rosihat Lemon 68, Chan Kwai Hoong, 62 and Soo Yoke Siew 53.

He said initial information found the accident involved a Perodua Axia driven by Chan with Soo as passenger and a Toyota Avanza carrying Rosihat and an unidentified woman.

“The dead victims were sent to Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital for post-mortem while the injured woman passenger was sent to Selayang Hospital for further treatment,” he said statement here today.

Ahmad Mukhlis said police received an emergency call on the accident at 11.06 am before 13 personnel and two fire engines from Kuala Kubu Bharu and Rawang stations rushed to the location.

The cause of accident and relations among the victims were still being investigated. - Bernama