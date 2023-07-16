Three killed, one seriously injured after 4WD crashes into tree in Sibu

SIBU: Three people were killed while another was seriously injured when their four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle went out of control and crashed into a tree in Jalan Deshon today.

Fire and Rescue Department SIbu Zone 4 chief Andy Allie said two of the victims were identified as Tiong Meng Eng, 32, and Bryan Lau Pick Sing, 27, while the identity of the other female victim is yet to be ascertained.

“The seriously injured victim has been identified as Camelia Lee Mei Kee, a 23-year-old woman who was rushed to Sibu Hospital,” he said when contacted today.

He said the three bodies were handed over to the police for further action.

He said a team of firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 11.34 am.-Bernama