Three killed, one seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in tangkak

JOHOR BAHRU: Three individuals were killed while a teenager was seriously injured in an accident involving two vehicles at KM13 Jalan Sengkang-Teratai in Tangkak yesterday.

Acting Tangkak district police chief DSP Idris Abdul Rahman said the 4.30 pm incident involved a Toyota Altis and a Toyota Hilux four-wheel drive.

He said the three victims who died at the scene were a married couple aged 56 and 52 and their 17-year-old daughter who were travelling in the Toyota Altis.

“Meanwhile, the couple’s 15-year-old daughter sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Tangkak Hospital for treatment.

“We have no further news on the driver and passengers of the Toyota Hilux except that they are being treated at Muar Hospital,” he told Bernama when contacted last night..

He said initial investigation revealed that the accident was believed to have occurred when the Toyota Hilux veered into the opposite lane and hit the Toyota Altis that was from Bukit Gambir heading towards Kampung Teratai.

The bodies were sent to Tangkak Hospital for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Bukit Gambir Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Jahairi Shukor said firemen were dispatched to the scene after they received an emergency call at 3.42 pm. - Bernama