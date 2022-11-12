Three killed, three hurt in two-vehicle crash in Sitiawan

IPOH: Three people were killed while three others were injured in an accident involving a Proton Saga car and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at Permaisuri Bainun Bridge near Sitawan last night.

A Sitiawan Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the crash claimed the lives of a couple and a boy in the Proton Saga at the scene, while another two passengers in the car - another boy and girl suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Chevrolet SUV also suffered injuries, he added.

“We received an emergency call about the accident at 11.13 pm and rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, we found the Chevrolet was 80 per cent burnt.

“The injured victims were given first aid treatment and none of the victims was trapped in their vehicles,” he said in a statement today.

All the deceased victims were handed over to the police while the injured victims were sent to a hospital for further treatment.

Manjung district police chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi told Bernama the identities of the accident victims have still not been ascertained. - Bernama