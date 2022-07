PETALING JAYA: Three motorcyclists were killed and another three seriously injured in an accident involving several cars and motorcycles in Penang earlier today.

In the 4.40am incident along the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Highway in George Town, media reported that the accident involved “Mat Rempit”.

A 17-second video posted on social media shows motorcyclists racing along the expressway before cutting to parts of the accident, with a motorcyclist knocking into the back of a car.