Three-layer face mask is now RM1 a piece - Alexander Nanta Linggi

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to reduce the ceiling price of the three-layer face mask to RM1 a piece, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the ministry was also prepared to further reduce the price of face masks from time to time to help reduce the people’s burden following the government’s directive in making compulsory the use of face mask at public places.

“I would like to inform that the price of the three-layer face mask will be further reduced to RM1 a piece at the retail level, meaning the wholesale price is 95 sen. The move is hoped will help to reduce the burden of the people and parents in having to provide face masks for their children.

“The ministry is also prepared to further lower the ceiling price from time to time ... we will look and study again (on the RM1 price) with stakeholders,“ he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Nanta was responding to a question by Chong Chieng Jen (PH-Stampin) on the ministry’s rationale in raising the maximum price of a three-layer face mask from RM0.80 sen a piece to RM1.50 a piece.

He said the demand for face mask has gone up following the government’s directive in making compulsory the use of face masks, resulting in manufacturers increasing production and the price dropping. — Bernama