KUALA LUMPUR: Three local celebrities, actress/TV host Ardell Aryana, actor/TV host Nadzmi Adhwa and Hazeman Huzir are among 11 volunteers who will join the humanitarian mission organised by Yayasan Dana Kebajikan Muslim Malaysia (YDKMM) to troubled Syria next month.

The two-week humanitarian mission, starting Jan 8, will provide relief supplies such as food, winter clothing and basic necessities for a month, as well as heating devices which are expected to benefit more than 200,000 Syrian refugees.

TV host Hazeman Huzir said in addition to gaining new experience, he also wanted to disseminate information and share stories about the real situation in the turbulent country in order to raise awareness about the fate of the Syrian people.

“This is my first time participating in the humanitarian mission and I consider it a duty and want to create awareness not just for myself but also for the public,“ he told a press conference, here, today.

Actress Nadzmi Adhwa, meanwhile, has always wanted to help people in need through humanitarian missions.

“Our intention is to offer assistance to the refugees and we want to share stories of their hardships with the public here.

“Our focus is not just to help victims overseas but also locally like flood victims,“ said Huzir, who is also the husband of actress Ardell Aryana.

Meanwhile, YDKMM chief financial officer Siti Aishah Shahid said she hoped to create a mini library to enable children in the orphanages in Syria to continue their education and have the opportunity to interact with their peers.

“This is a way for these orphans to relieve the grief and trauma they may be experiencing through the loss of their mother, father, family members and other loved ones,“ she said.

Siti Aishah said the mission, which received the cooperation of non-governmental organisations in Turkey, had targeted to raise RM1.5 million and had so far raised RM800,000 and urged more people to contribute.

She said the group’s trip would begin in Azaz, Syria via the Turkish border in Kilis and that the safety and health factors of members of the mission would take precedence as temperatures during the mission were expected to hover around the negative level.

Those who wish to make contributions can do so through the Maybank YDKMM account (550510970159) or call the public relations officer at 019-3605290 (Fatimah). — Bernama