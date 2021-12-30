Three locations in Kuala Langat now KKMM adopted areas

SEPANG: The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) has made three locations in Kuala Langat, Selangor, its adopted areas to carry out post-flood clean-up activities through its ‘Operasi Bantu Hingga Selesai’ (Ops BAHIS).

KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek said the three locations are Kampung Bukit Changgang, Rancangan Tanah Belia (RTB) Bukit Changgang and Kampung Labohan Dagang.

“The KKMM adopted areas are just like other areas entrusted to other ministries in the government’s mission to help flood victims.

“Today, we aim to help clean up 70 houses in Bukit Changgang,” he told reporters after cleaning up the house of KKMM staff, Zaity Aznura Deris, in Kampung Labohan Dagang here today.

However, he said the ministry would also help the flood-affected Taman Sri Muda in Shah Alam and Kampung Sungai Lui in Hulu Langat through Ops BAHIS.

Mohammad said apart from KKMM and its agencies, the Ops BAHIS in Bukit Changgang also received cooperation from the Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Rural Development, as well as non-governmental organisations and telecommunication companies.

“Overall, the KKMM targets to clean up 300 houses, 100 each in Bukit Changgang, Taman Sri Muda and Kampung Sungai Lui over the five days of Ops BAHIS,” he said.

Elaborating, Mohammad said over 1,000 volunteers including himself, KKMM top management officials, heads of departments and agencies were involved in the operations at the three adopted areas today.

Among those who participated in the operation in Bukit Canggang were Information director-general Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid, Bernama chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Mokhtar Hussain, editor-in-chief Khairdzir Md Yunus, deputy editor-in-chief (International News Service) Jamaluddin Muhammad, deputy editor-in-chief (Business and Finance Services) Roslan Ariffin, acting deputy-in-chief (News) Harlina Samson.

Mooted by Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, the five-day Ops BAHIS was launched yesterday to help clean the houses of flood victims. - Bernama