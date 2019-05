KUALA LUMPUR: Three Light Rapid Transit (LRT) stations along the Sri Petaling Line service, namely the Bandaraya, Sultan Ismail and PWTC LRT stations, will be temporarily closed from 6am to 9am on June 9, 16 and 23 for track upgrading works.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) in a statement today said throughout this period, trains from Ampang and Putra Heights would end at the Bandaraya LRT station, while the trains from Sentul Timur would end at the PWTC LRT station.

“Free shuttle bus services will be provided between the Bandaraya and the PWTC LRT stations with a frequency of 15 minutes. However, it is subject to traffic conditions. Meanwhile, those travelling to the Sultan Ismail LRT station are advised to board the free shuttle buses from the Bandaraya or PWTC LRT stations.

In the same statement, Prasarana announced that on June 9, 16 and 20, part of Jalan Merpati located near the Sultan Ismail LRT station would be closed from 12am midnight to 5am as a safety measure as heavy equipment will be used during the track upgrading works.

Residents around Jalan Merpati are advised to park their vehicles in the public parking area opposite Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Kwok.

Commuters can visit www.myrapid.com.my or interact with MyRapid staff through its Facebook page or Twitter @MyRapidKL for more information. — Bernama