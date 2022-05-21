Three M’sians nabbed in S’pore after attempt to smuggle drugs foiled

SINGAPORE: Three Malaysians were nabbed after an attempt to smuggle about 17,704g of heroin, 261g of ‘Ice’ and 2g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets in an arriving Malaysia-registered car via the Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (May 18) was foiled by the Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The detection prompted subsequent enforcement operations by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in which a total of three suspected male Malaysian drug offenders, aged between 23 and 28, were arrested at different locations in Singapore over two days.

“The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to S$1,295,000 and is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 8,430 heroin abusers and 150 ‘Ice’ abusers for a week,” said ICA and CNB in a joint statement here.

In the evening of May 18, the statement said the Malaysia-registered car entered the immigration clearance lane at the Arrival Car Zone and was subjected to routine checks.

“Bundles of suspected drugs were found in the car boot. The 28-year-old Malaysian driver was immediately arrested and referred to CNB for investigation,” it said.

Meanwhile, in a follow-up operation conducted in the early morning of May 19, the statement said CNB officers arrested two Malaysian men in the vicinity of Bedok North Street 1.

“Both were suspected to be the intended recipients of the packages,” it added.

Investigations into the drug activities and suspects are ongoing, said the authorities. - Bernama