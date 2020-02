SINGAPORE: Three Malaysians were arrested for smuggling cannabis and cigarettes to Singapore, recently.

In a statement today, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said three blocks of cannabis were seized from an arriving Malaysia-registered car during an inspection at Tuas Checkpoint at 4.48am on Feb 19.

ICA said during the course of checks, its officers found two blocks of cannabis, weighing 2,017g, concealed in the rear passenger seat of the car.

“Two Malaysian women aged 22 and 23 were immediately placed under arrest and the case was handed over to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

“CNB officers conducted a further search of the car and found another 1,014g of cannabis concealed in the left rear passenger seat. The 3,031g of cannabis seized is estimated to be worth about SG$30,000 (RM89,840),” it said.

Cannabis is a Class A controlled drug listed under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act, thus, the consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs is an offence under the Act.

In another statement, ICA said 5,220 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized from an arriving Malaysia-registered lorry driven by a 27-year-old Malaysian at Woodlands Checkpoint at 4.39am on Feb 17.

ICA said its officers’ suspicions were aroused when they noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the consignment declared as ‘vegetables’.

Upon checks, a total of 5,220 cartons of cigarettes with unpaid duty were found hidden inside cardboard boxes within the consignment.

“The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about SG$445,788 (RM1.3 million) and SG$36,094 (RM108,099) respectively,” it said.

ICA said further checks revealed that the lorry driver was found in possession of a forged Malaysia driving license and was immediately placed under arrest.

The case was referred to Singapore Customs and the Singapore Police Force for investigations, it added. — Bernama