Three Malaysians honoured with the order of Australia 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Three Malaysians were honoured with the Order of Australia this year for their outstanding contributions in strengthening Malaysia-Australia bilateral relations.

They were Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF) Heritage Advisor Datuk Lim Kian Hock, Malaysia’s Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang and prominent adventure tour guide Tham Yau Kong.

The Order of Australia recognises Australians who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement. Non-citizens can be recognised through honorary awards.

Australian High Commission in Malaysia in a statement said Lim was bestowed with an Honorary Medal of the Order of Australian (OAM) by the Chargé d’Affaires Clare Gatehouse on behalf of Australian High Commissioner Dr Justin Lee, in a ceremony held at the High Commission, here, Tuesday.

He was recognised for his service to Australia-Malaysia relations, particularly to commemorating the role played by Australians in Sarawak during World War II and in the sphere of military service between the two countries.

“For decades, Lim has dedicated himself to commemorating the Australian Armed Forces, and those who served alongside them, in World War II.

In 2013, Lim campaigned and advocated for the permanent recognition of the Australian Z-Units for their gallantry, with the support of the Bario Rurum Kelabit Committee and Communities, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF) Heritage Development Committee, the late Jack Tredrea, the commando’s families and friends, and all well-wishers,” it said.

Gen. Affendi was bestowed with the Honorary Officer (AO) of the Order of Australia (Military Division) by the High Commissioner on May 8.

Australia’s Chief of the Defence Force, General Angus J. Campbell had also attended the investiture ceremony, which took place at the Australian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

Affendi was recognised for his distinguished service to strengthening the defence relationship between Australia and Malaysia through commitment, leadership and strategic foresight as the Malaysian Chief of Defence Force.

He has championed Australia’s presence in Malaysia and its participation in the Five Power Defence Arrangements, actively supporting the maintenance of defence engagement with Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic, and enhancing interoperability and cooperation between the Australian Defence Force and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, Lee had – on April 24 – bestowed Tham with his Honorary Medal in the General Division of the Order of Australia (OAM) in Sandakan following the ANZAC Day commemorations.

Tham was recognised for his service to commemorating the sacrifice of Australian prisoners of war in Malaysia, particularly along the Sandakan-Ranau death march (1942-1945).

During World War II, almost 2,500 prisoners of war (POWs) tragically died in Sabah, including more than 1,000 of whom lost their lives on the infamous death marches. 1,800 of these were Australian.

“Tham, a highly respected tour guide and expert jungle trekker, has been integral in shining a light on the bravery and endurance of these POWs. He has self-funded a rediscovery trek of the Sandakan-Ranau death march and helped to establish several memorials along the route,” the statement said.

In 2006, the Australian Defence Force recognised the importance of what Tham had achieved by sending a delegation to be the first Australians to walk across the ‘lost’ section of the track since 1947.

Since that first trek, Tham has worked tirelessly to bring the death march story to a wider audience by establishing a cycling route along the lower part of the track, creating programs aimed at students and regularly lecturing local guides on the importance of bringing the war history to Australians and Malaysians alike.-Bernama