Three Malaysians wounded, teenage boy still missing one day after NZ massacre

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians living in Christchurch have organised search parties and sought police assistance to help locate 17-year-old Muhd Haziq Tarmizi, who remains missing after the carnage at Al Noor and Linwood mosques, which left 49 people dead.

Haziq was with his brother Haris, 13, and father Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, when the alleged terrorist stormed in and indiscriminately opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

Haris was physically unhurt but he was nevertheless hospitalised at a children’s hospital after suffering mental trauma.

Kedah-born Tarmizi, 46, suffered serious wounds and was rushed to the nearest hospital for surgery but during the commotion, Haziq was apparently split up from the family.

The other wounded Malaysians are Penang-born Rahimi Ahmad, 34, and Kelantan-born Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar, 46.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah also provided the latest updates and said that the country will ensure that the injured Malaysians would get the best treatment.

Two officers from the Royal Malaysian High Commission in Wellington, including a military attache have been sent to Christchurch to assist the aggrieved Malaysians.

A senior officer from Wisma Putra was also dispatched.

The Malaysian diaspora there is about 1,000 people, of whom around 300 are students.

Officials from the Penang and Kedah state governments have also come to the aid of the relatives of Rahimi and Tarmizi.

Family members from Penang were flown to Christchurch, while accompanied by state officials including Penang senior state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh.

Condemnation of the massacre continue to grow here with the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) denouncing the senseless and deadly acts of violence.

CFM chairman Archbishop Julian Leow Beng Kim said in a statement that the organisation condemns all forms of hate crimes and violence.

“The loss of innocent lives does not build lasting peace in the world. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and we urged churches in Malaysia to pray for those who are grieving their loss.”