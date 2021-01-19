Three Maqis officers in remand over meat cartel issue

JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 19: Three assistant enforcement officers of the Malaysian Department of Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) in Johor were ordered in remand for five days for alleged corrupt activities in connection with the issue on the meat cartel.

The remand order , from today until Jan 23, was issued by Johor Bahru Court registrar Nur Fathiah Mohd Fedzir following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The three officers, aged between 40 and 55, were arrested at the state MACC headquarters at 7pm yesterday when they were called to give their statements.

It is understood that they are attached with the MAQIS office at Tanjung Pelepas Port, Gelang Patah in Iskandar Puteri; Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex at Sultan Iskandar Building, Johor Bahru and; at the Muar Office, respectively.

This is the second arrest involving MAQIS officers in Johor in connection with the meat cartel case.

The first time was on Jan 7 involving two officers, aged 27 and 31.

Last December, MAQIS unearthed the cartel’s activities which brought in meat without a halal certificate, before placing fake halal logos on the meat, for sale in the local market.- Bernama