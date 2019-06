PEKAN: The three members of a family who were killed in a two-vehicle collision at Jalan Kuantan-Pekan near Kampung Cherok Paloh yesterday, were buried in a single grave today.

Nurul Jannah Bazlan, 24, her daughter Nursyaffina Qalesya Mohammad Solahuddin, four, and her mother Asnawati Muslimin, 53, were laid to rest at Kampung Ketapang Hilir Muslim cemetery, here at about 12.30pm.

Hundreds of well-wishers, including family members and friends attended the funeral.

In the 4pm crash, all the victims who were travelling in a Proton Saga, died on the spot due to serious head injuries.

The accident was believed to have occurred when the car they were travelling in from the direction of Kuantan heading towards Pekan skidded into the opposite land and collided with a Chery Eastar with a married couple.

The crash caused Nurul Jannah’s son, Muhammad Syamil Aqmal, one, Asnawati’s daughter, Nurul Syaffiya, 13, and the married couple, Nasran Samsudin, 50, and Masnida Muda, 46, to sustain injuries. - Bernama