Three men arrested, 105 kg ketum leaves seized

BALIK PULAU: Police crippled a syndicate involved in processing ketum leaves and selling of ketum water with the arrest of three men and seizure of 105 kilogrammes of the leaves in a raid at a house in Jalan Permatang Damar Laut, Bayan Lepas here yesterday.

The Barat Daya district police, in a statement today, the raid was conducted following a tip-off and intelligence work by the police.

During the raid, the police also seized 1,545 liters of ketum water, cooking utensils and a gas tank.

The suspects, all unemployed aged between 22 and 26, are in remand for four days for investigation under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

In another case, it said police arrested a 27-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, believed to be owners of mule account holders were arrested, in Perak last Thursday.

They were believed to be involved with syndicates making investment offers that promised returns of profits and who disguised as officers from the Inland Revenue Board and the police, it said, adding that they were in remand for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama