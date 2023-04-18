Three men arrested, drugs worth RM400,000 seized at supermarket parking

IPOH: Police arrested three men and seized drugs, believed to be Methamphetamine worth about RM400,000, at a parking area of a hyper supermarket in Bercham here yesterday.

The arrest of the suspects, all locals aged 40, 58 and 61, was made by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division of the Ipoh district police headquarters in a special operation mounted at a parking area of the supermarket at about 2.20 pm.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the drugs, weighing 10.4 kilogrammes and packed in 10 plastic packages were found in a sack in a vehicle in which one of the suspects was in.

“The amount of drug seized can be used by about 20,000 people, and initial investigation found that the suspect obtained the drug supply from a foreigner in the northern region of the country,” he said in a statement today.

He said the police also seized a vehicle and cash of RM2,200.

One of the suspects, aged 58, tested positive for Methamphetamine test, and all three suspects would be on remand to facilitate police investigation under sections 39B and 15(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, he added. - Bernama