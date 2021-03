KUALA LUMPUR: A local man, along with two Myanmar nationals, were arrested in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya here, this morning for allegedly smuggling alcoholic beverages worth an estimated RM1.3 million.

General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade commander SAC Muhammad Abdul Halim said all three suspects, aged 30 to 55, were arrested in a place of worship under ‘Op Kontraban’ and alcoholic drink of various brands, including Martens, Luxus and Leo were also seized during the operation.

He said the smuggled items were believed to have been imported from abroad for the local market and sold at a lower price around Klang Valley.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the management of the place of worship was not involved in the illegal activities and we believe the syndicate was using the place as a temporary holding area to avoid detection,” he told a media conference at the location of the raid at Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, here today.

In another development, three locals, aged 35 to 45, were arrested in Bandar Jaya Putra, Johor Bahru, Johor for suspected involvement in a cigarette smuggling syndicate.

Muhammad said the arrest of the three men led to the seizure of 34 boxes of smuggled Manchester branded cigarettes as well as a Honda City and six mobile phones worth RM351,620 and the case would be investigated under Section 135(1) of the Customs Act 1967.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old local man, was arrested in a car in Jalan Benteng Parit Kedondong, Parit Bunga, Tangkak, Johor, yesterday for suspected involvement in trafficking 5,190.6 grams of syabu.

Muhammad said the suspect tried to throw the drugs, estimated to be worth RM269,000, out of his car when a police team from the GOP 6th Battalion approached his vehicle.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.- Bernama