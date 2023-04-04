Three men arrested for breach of trust involving losses of RM505,674

BALIK PULAU: The police have arrested three men over a breach of trust case involving the sales proceeds of vape liquid and equipment worth RM505,674.

According to the Barat Daya district police, the men, 22 to 25, were arrested separately in Bayan Lepas, Georgetown and Gelugor yesterday after they received a report from the vape company about the breach of trust involving 28,093 bottles of vape worth RM505,674.

The case is being investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code, the police said.

In a separate development, the police also arrested a woman, 31, and a man, 30, yesterday on suspicions of providing mule accounts to scam syndicates, involving losses of RM61,946.60.

Based on investigations, both individuals were linked to scams offering part-time work using the Zalora website and clothing purchases advertised on Facebook.

Both individuals have been remanded for four days to facilitate investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama