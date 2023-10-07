Three men arrested for drug offences, drugs worth RM7.42 mln seized

SHAH ALAM: The police have arrested three men for drug offences following the seizure of 222 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs worth RM7.42 million in two separate raids in Selangor recently.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigations Department (NCID) Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the suspects, aged 38 to 47 were believed to have been engaged in trafficking and transporting drugs obtained from the northern region since early this year.

“The first suspect, 44, was arrested during a police raid on July 5 at a house in Sepang, and 47.8 kg of methamphetamine and ketamine were seized,” he said at a media conference here today, adding that the two other men, 38 and 47, were arrested in the second raid on July 6 at a homestay in Shah Alam, and 174.2 kg of methamphetamine and yaba pills were seized.

He said that a Kia vehicle and a Toyota Hilux, two rings and a watch totalling RM87,705 were also seized and that the police were working to track down the masterminds of both drug syndicates.

All three suspects did not possess prior criminal records, and two of them tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The suspects have been remanded for seven days for investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added. -Bernama