Three men arrested for rioting after football match

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested three local men for rioting outside City Stadium after a football match between Penang FC and Perak FC last Friday.

Timur Laut district police chief Soffian Santong said the men, 20 to 23, who tested negative for drugs, were involved in the incident that occurred at 12.30 am April 1.

“All of them have been released on police bail after their questioning and the police are still tracking down other individuals involved,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

The riot involving a group of football fans went viral in a 31-second video that was uploaded on Facebook yesterday. - Bernama