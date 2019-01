JOHOR BARU: Three men, angry at the police for reporting on their criminal activities, attacked a police officer with a hoe, near Kulai, yesterday afternoon.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the police officer, who is attached with the Taib Andak police station, was at a car workshop 500m away from the station when he was suddenly approached by the three men who were residents of a nearby village, at 3.18pm.

“One of the suspects used a hoe to break the police officer’s car window, causing the officer, who was alone at that time, to fire three shots to defend himself.

“The officer then ran to the police station to get help,” said Tok when contacted.

Tok said the three suspects, aged between 25 and 57 years old, were successfully apprehended an hour later.

The motive for the attack is believed to be due to the suspects’ dissatisfaction with the police for reporting on their criminal activities at the village.

“Checks revealed that all the suspects have drug and crime record, including that of robbery, while urine tests showed that they have tested positive for methamphetamine,” added Tok.

The hoe that was believed to have been used in the attack was confiscated by the police.

The case is being investigated under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967, Section 307 of the Penal Code, Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 427 of the Penal Code. — Bernama