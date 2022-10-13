Three men charged with causing grievous hurt on friend

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men were charged in the Sessions Court here today with voluntarily causing grievous hurt on a friend with a knife last month.

Lorry driver S. Surendran, 24, lorry attendant R. Tharunkumar,18, and labourer J. Saren,18, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Izralizam Sanusi.

The three of them were jointly charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code with causing grievous hurt on A. Binodh, 31, in front of an apartment in Jinjang, Sentul here, at 12.30 am last Sept 8.

All of them, represented by lawyer Kalwant Singh, were allowed bail of RM5,000 bail in one surety each and also ordered to report themselves at the nearest police station once a month, as well as not to intimidate the victim.

The court set Nov 18 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Aiman Azahan prosecuted. - Bernama