LUMUT: Three men were charged at Seri Manjung magistrate’s court here today with five counts of drug trafficking last week.

Loi Kim Am, 60, Ting Loon Chai, 40 and Tiong Chwan Jeng, 48, all from Perak, nodded their heads when the charge was read out in Mandarin before magistrate Nurshaqira Ibrahim.

The three men were accused of trafficking 76.7 kg of methamphetamine, MMDA powder (65.993 kg), Ecstacy pills (65.993 kg), methamphetamine powder and slabs (5 kg).

They were alleged to have committed the offences at No. 9070, Kolam Udang Jalan Kampung Deralik in Setiawan, at 3.50pm on Feb 3.

All charges were framed under Section 39B (1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act which carries the death penalty if convicted.

Fatin Farahiyah Nadzri appeared for the prosecution while all the accused were unrepresented.

The court fixed May 18 for re-mention of the case.

Last week, the media reported that police had arrested three men and confiscated over 180 kg of drugs worth RM15.5 million in two raids in Sitiawan on Feb 3. - Bernama