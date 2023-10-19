Three men charged with extorting RM283,000 from teenager

KUALA LUMPUR: Three men pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of extorting RM283,000 from a teenager.

Grocery store assistant Yap Ming Shuia, 31, and two traders Low Kah Wei, 26, and Ivan Heah Khai Yee, 23, were jointly charged with committing the offence with another person still at large.

They are charged with intentionally putting the 18-year-old victim and inducing him to make an online transaction for RM283,000 through several bank accounts at a condominium in Bandar Bukit Jalil, Cheras here at 11.06 am last Sept 29 and 12.30 pm last Oct 3.

The charge, framed under Section 384 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin allowed the three accused bail of RM30,000 with one surety each and also ordered them, as well as their family members, to not intimidate witnesses in the case.

The court set Nov 20 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip prosecuted, while lawyer P. Muniswer represented Yap and Low. Heah was represented by lawyer Navinjit Singh.-Bernama